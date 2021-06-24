A COVID-19 variant is raising concerns here in the U.S. – and it has been found in Arizona.
The Delta variant, first found in India, appears to be more transmissible and cause more serious illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NPR reports that Delta is spreading so quickly in the U.S. that it’s likely to become the dominant strain in our country within weeks.
As it stands now, Delta is responsible for at least 20% of all new infections in the U.S. in the last two weeks, the Associated Press reports.
The Arizona Republic reports that at least 49 cases of Delta have been found in Arizona, but the number is likely higher, according to researchers. The known cases have primarily been found in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
Health officials are concerned that Delta will cause a spike in cases in those people who aren’t vaccinated.
However, it’s possible to avoid the danger, as the COVID-19 vaccines appear to protect against Delta as well as other variants, the AP notes.
Ultimately, what we want to avoid is a situation like we saw last year, when hospitals were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and people lost their lives.
And according to NPR, it’s a real risk. One agency working with the CDC to predict the future course of COVID-19 says “infections could start to rise again as soon as some time in July, especially if the vaccination campaign continues to stall,” NPR reports.
The state health department noted last week that of the 16,910 COVID-19 cases in Arizona in May, 95% were in people who had not been fully vaccinated, the Republic reports.
In Yuma County as of June 23, only 44.3% of the population has been vaccinated, a statistic that leaves too many people at risk.
Readers, Delta is a dangerous variant. Yet we have the ability to slow – if not completely stop – the spread of COVID and its various variants, including Delta.
So what can you do? It’s an easy solution – get your COVID-19 vaccination, which is free and now available at doctor offices and pharmacies across Yuma County. Call your doctor or pharmacy for details, or find locations at www.azdhs.gov.