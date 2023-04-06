In the latest Yuma County YuCount Newsletter, officials shared that there has been an issue with illegal dumping.
In fact, it’s become “an increasingly significant issue,” according to Sarah Wisdom on Yuma County’s County Line program.
Frankly, we don’t understand why – it’s not hard to get rid of trash in this county.
Yuma County offers four different transfer sites where one can take unwanted solid waste items:
• The Dateland Transfer Site, 61818 N. County 2nd St., is open Sundays from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• The North Gila Transfer Site, 7870 E. County 5th St., is open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• The Tacna Transfer Site, 39745 E. County 8th St., is open Friday and Saturdays from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• The Wellton Transfer Site, 12850 S. Avenue 29E, is open Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
There are, of course, restrictions.
• People can only bring one load per day
• Loads can be no larger than a standard pickup bed – 8 feet long/2 feet above the cab
• Unacceptable materials include large chunks of concrete, large auto parts, oil or fuel waste, contaminated soils/sand/rags, paint thinners or solvents, pesticides, insecticides, poisons, acids, caustics, explosives, sewage, dead animals, rotten meat, roofing shingles, soil and dirt.
But you CAN bring the following: paint cans (if there is one inch or less of solid residue and the lid has been removed), cooling appliances/units with or without Freon or compressors, window type a/c units, furniture, empty 55-gallon barrels, household waste, yard waste and tires (no wheels, rims must be removed).
Each site also has specific additional items it can accept as well. The North Gila site, for example, can take automotive batteries, salvaged construction materials, and a variety of recyclables.
You can learn more about each specific site by visiting tinyurl.com/YumaTrash.
And if you live in the city of Yuma, there is also a household hazardous waste dropoff program, which accepts motor oil, paint, household cleaners, tires (limit 5, off the wheel and no rims), anti-freeze, solvents, batteries, pesticides and fertilizers, as well as household electronic waste, such as home computer components, TVs, VCRs, cell phones, home phones and small appliances. To learn more, call 928-373-4500.
There are also several commercial waste facilities in Yuma County that accept a variety of products for a fee.
The point is, readers, there is no reason at all to dump trash in the desert. There are so many ways to get rid of trash here in Yuma County – taking to the desert is just lazy.
Don’t be that guy. Take pride in our community, and dispose of your trash properly.
