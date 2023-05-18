If you’re looking for a forever pet, boy, do we have a suggestion for you! (And when we say forever, we do mean forever!)
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking for homes within the state for 140 young Sonoran Desert tortoises that came out of their winter sleep in March.
According to a press release earlier this month, the agency had nearly 300 orphaned wild desert tortoises in February. Some were turned into the agency, while others were abandoned as a result of illegal breeding – and in either case, it isn’t safe for the tortoises to be released back into the wild.
Of the nearly 300 tortoises, 130 have been adopted, but as of the beginning of the month, there were still 140 remaining, most of which are youngsters.
“Desert tortoises are fascinating animals each with their own personality, activity interests and food preferences,” a press release from AZGFD notes.
“Desert tortoises make gentle, easy-natured and loyal companions – without the attitude. And, unlike some of their human teen counterparts, they love to eat their greens, adore their family and are fairly low maintenance,” AZGFD’s Tegan Wolf quipped.
Readers, if you are in the market for a desert tortoise, this is a great opportunity. But it’s not one to be taken lightly.
They spend their time outdoors, but do require a burrow enclosure for protection. They are completely herbivorous, eating a wide variety of plants in the wild. Ideally, AZGFD says they should be allowed to graze throughout the day on grasses, leafy plants and flowers.
But here’s the kicker. Desert tortoises can live for 80 to 100 years. “Often, families will enjoy a single desert tortoise companion for multiple generations. Loyal and true, tortoises are often included in estate planning and wills,” AZGFD notes.
Now let’s pause and think about that for a moment. Are you truly ready for a companion that is likely to outlive you?
It’s pretty cool to think about a pet that can span generations of a family. But before you commit, make sure you and your family are on board with it.