The English language can be challenging, especially when it comes to pronunciations.
The Associated Press recently reported on a list of the year’s most mispronounced words, as compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms.
Some of the words are not surprising at all.
Take “cheugy” – which is pronounced CHOO-gee. Many people probably don’t even know what this word means, let alone how to pronounce it properly! The AP defines cheugy as “A trendy term popularized by Gen Z and used to mock an outdated and unfashionable aesthetic typically associated with millennials, such as “Live, Laugh, Love” signs.”
Personally, that’s a word we don’t really care for. Pronounced properly or not, it’s pretty rude.
But then, the list also includes “chipotle” – and if you are wondering if you are pronouncing it correctly, the right way is chic-POHT-lay.
One would think years of commercials for the restaurant of the same name would alleviate some of those pronunciation issues, so it’s surprising to see it still on the list. But then one reads the AP definition: “The American fast food chain became the center of a viral trend this year challenging Baby Boomers to pronounce the name.”
Hm. Jack in the Box had them beat several years ago. Anyone remember the commercials for their chipotle chicken sandwich? The commercials aired pretty heavily in Yuma, circa 2003 or so. Jack tries to pronounce chipotle to no avail (“Chi-poodle!”) as his mouth quickly becomes a knotted squiggle line.
Then, of course, there are words like “omicron,” which can vary, depending on where you live. It can be pronounced AH-muh-kraan or OH-mee-kraan, depending on whether you live in the U.S. or the U.K. And that’s challenging because right now, one can argue, easily, that omicron is the word of the day, especially as COVID cases continue to spike.
Other mispronounced words on the list included people’s last names, such as Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (KELs) and singer Billie Eilish (EYE-lish).
Overall, it’s a fascinating read.
Today, our world is fairly connected, and with 24-hour media, it’s surprising that mispronunciations still happen.
But clearly, it still happens.
What mispronounced word makes you most crazy, Yuma? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.