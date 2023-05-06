On Thursday, less than a week away, Title 42 is scheduled to end. And, readers – we have no clear idea what will happen at that point.
Title 42 is a public health policy issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the U.S. government to immediately expel and fly asylum seekers back to their countries of origin.
Officials believe that when Title 42 ends, between 1,000 and 1,500 people a day will cross the border into our region – although Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls notes some estimates have reached as high as 6,000 a day.
Imagine that, readers. What will happen with 1,000 people a day entering Yuma County … let alone 6,000? It’s a staggering humanitarian crisis that will push our supporting agencies right over the edge.
Regional Center for Border Health can only take 700 migrants a day, so clearly, we’re going to need some help.
President Joe Biden has announced he plans to send 1,500 Army troops to the Southwest border, but we don’t know how that’s going to look. According to USA Today, the troops will help Border Patrol agents with “detection and monitoring, data entry and warehouse support for 90 days, until the Department of Homeland Security can hire contractors to fill those gaps.”
However, when you consider the U.S./Mexico border is 1,951 miles long, those troops are going to be stretched pretty thin. We’re competing with places like San Diego and Texas for resources – Title 42’s expiration impacts us all.
In a news conference last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted, “We are surging resources to our border, modernizing processes, attacking the smuggling organizations with unprecedented law enforcement focus, strengthening our immigration enforcement tool of expedited removal, working to increase information sharing and resources – having distributed over $130 million this fiscal year with 290 more to be awarded in the coming weeks – for local communities and their nonprofit organizations.”
It sounds great, but what our communities need to see at this point are the details, laid out precisely, county by county. It’s pretty late in the game to not have a set plan relayed out to the impacted communities.
And what’s worrisome is the simple fact that there isn’t one need on the table. Help in the form of Army personnel is great.
But we also need to be thinking about shelter, food, clothing, hygiene supplies, medical care, medical supplies and transportation – not just around Yuma County but ways out as well.
And, readers, we also have to factor in the heat. As we all know, summer is knocking on our door, and we have no choice but to answer. Crossing the desert into Yuma County is dangerous as it is, but with the heat, it’s a deadly proposition.
The Biden administration is taking steps to help, but at this point, we’re ready to see the plans in detail. Title 42 expires next week, and we’re out of time.
Washington, are you listening?