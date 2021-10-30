Dia de los Muertos is known for its beautiful imagery and artwork, but the cultural significance and meaning behind that artwork are even lovelier.
Living in a border community, Yumans are blessed to have a unique experience and appreciation of this two-day celebration.
Dia de los Muertos – Day of the Dead – honors the life and death of loved ones who have passed on.
The two-day celebration is held on Nov. 1 and 2, starting with Dia de los Inocentes on Nov. 1. The occasion honors infants and children who have passed away, and graves are decorated with white orchids and baby’s breath.
Nov. 2, Dia de Los Muertos, honors adults, and gravesites are decorated with bright marigolds. Families build altars to honor their loved ones, filled with tokens such as photos and favorite foods.
Some might find it to be morbid, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of the cycle of life, remembering those who have passed and celebrating who those people were.
It’s become more mainstream in the U.S., but mostly from a commercial standpoint. Stores often offer a selection of Dia de los Muertos-themed goods, and without question, the artwork is beautiful.
But at its heart, it’s about more than artwork.
History.com reports that Dia de los Muertos is a time to celebrate our ancestors, embracing “death as natural and inevitable rather than something to be feared.”
Its roots date back some 3,000 years to the rituals honoring the dead in pre-Columbian Mesoamerica, the History channel reports. “The Aztecs and other Nahua people living in what is now central Mexico held a cyclical view of the universe, and saw death as an integral, ever-present part of life.”
After death, a person was believed to travel to Chicunamictlán, the Land of the Dead. They had to then traverse through nine challenging levels, taking several years, before the soul finally reached Mictlan, the final resting place, History notes.
To honor the dead, family members provided the food, water and tools to help the souls on their difficult journey – which inspired the practice today of leaving offerings on loved ones graves or ofrendas, History reports.
Celebrating our ancestors is a worthy sentiment, and one that is easily accomplished. Light a candle in someone’s memory, or tidy up their gravesites. Share stories of their lives with other family members, and remember the vibrant lives they led. On Dia de Los Muertos, our loved ones live on, not just in our hearts, but in our stories and our memories.
It’s a beautiful celebration, and we’re glad that in Yuma County, it’s one that is honored.
