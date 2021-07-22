Language is an ever-evolving river, changing as new needs arise that require new descriptions and terminology – and the last year has been no exception.
Dictionary.com recently announced its spring 2021 update, with 231 new entries, 65 new definitions in existing entries and 925 revised definitions.
The entries often reflect the hot topics of the past year – and 2020 certainly was a year of change and new ideas and concepts.
“These new entries demonstrate the vital role that Dictionary.com plays in documenting–and educating on–all aspects of language, from changes in culture and tech due to COVID to keeping track of ways people are reckoning with identity to slang and cultural touchstones. The update also includes the company’s latest educational offerings that allow users to enjoy new learning experiences with words,” Dictionary.com noted in a press release.
The new entries include:
• Abandonware – old or outdated software for which the publisher has discontinued updates, technical support, or distribution
• Blamestorm – Noun: 1. the process of assigning blame for a negative outcome or situation, 2. A meeting or group discussion for this purpose. Or Verb – to go through the process of assigning blame.
• Deplatform – to prohibit (a person or people) from sharing their views in a public forum, especially by banning a user from posting on a social media website or application.
• Ghost gun –a gun that does not have a serial number and cannot be easily traced, especially one assembled at home from parts purchased without a background check.
• JEDI – an initialism that stands for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion
• Long hauler – a person who experiences symptoms or health problems that linger or first appear after supposed recovery from an associated acute illness or active infection
• Misper – a missing person
• Scrappy – having or showing spirit and determination, especially in spite of obstacles
• Side hustle – a job or occupation that brings in extra money beyond one’s regular job and main source of income
• Silver Fox – an attractive older person with gray or silver hair, especially a man
• Snack – a sexy and physically attractive person; hottie.
• Y’all – you (used in direct address usually to two or more people, or to one person who represents a family, organization, etc.).
• Yeet – an exclamation of excitement, approval, surprise, or all-around energy, often as issued when doing a dance move or throwing something
• Zaddy – an alteration of daddy that means “an attractive man who is also stylish, charming and self-confident”
Some of these words and usages aren’t new, but their popularity has reached a point that the words are now updated in Dictionary.com.
The world isn’t a static place, and changes in language reflect the changes and movements within our society. It’s always fascinating to see what Dictionary.com chooses to add or change each year. Some of these words are common in Yuma, such as scrappy, side hustle and long hauler. Others, like zaddy, maybe less so – but fascinating all the same.
