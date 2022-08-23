It’s an exciting time to be a student at Yuma School District One – especially when it comes to library time.
These students have a first-hand seat to the changes taking place at the district’s libraries, as the District One works to create engaging, student-focused spaces.
The district’s library coordinator, Amanda Coltman, notes that a key function of a library is to foster a love of reading and literacy – but today’s libraries need to be much more than a repository of books.
Coltman said the goal is to create a space where any student can walk in and find a place where they can have a comfortable learning experience that speaks to them.
One piece of this is removing old and outdated equipment, decluttering the libraries and updating the collections.
After all, information is constantly changing, and with that comes the need to make sure students have access to the most up-to-date knowledge and research available.
Coltman pointed to the example of Pluto, which was a planet until 2006, when it was downgraded to a dwarf planet. That alone means any book or information on the solar system that predates 2006 needs to be replaced or updated – and that’s just one example.
But Coltman noted that updating information annually is a standard procedure. District One is taking it a step further, keeping up with reading trends to make sure students have access to information that interests them.
“We need to acquire recent must-haves that represent our students’ interests, culture and who they are as individuals,” Coltman told the Sun.
In addition, they are creating spaces in which students can enjoy that information. That means comfortable seating, Lego walls, makerspaces, STEM activities, and more.
The changes won’t happen overnight. Coltman noted the changes will require both time and money, and will take place over the next few years.
However, this is a terrific project, and one worth supporting. Engagement is one of the keys to learning, and there are multiple pathways to student success. Libraries play a critical role in students’ education process, and having spaces that connect is an essential part of that equation.
District One’s libraries are on the right track.
And Yuma, this is a project where you can help. The libraries are in need of volunteers and donations. To lend your support, reach out to the District One office at 928-502-4300. Together, we can give District One’s libraries an extra push toward success.