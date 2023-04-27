If you are a music fan, you have just a few days left to cast your vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Fans’ Ballot.
It’s a diverse list, to say the least. Check out the nominees:
• Iron Maiden
• Cyndi Lauper
• Soundgarden
• The Spinners
• Rage Against the Machine
• Willie Nelson
• Sheryl Crow
• The White Stripes
• Missy Elliot
• Joy Division + New Order
• George Michael
• Warren Zevon
• Kate Bush
• A Tribe Called Quest
The list crosses a variety of genres and styles, from country and hip-hop to punk, pop and alt-rock. There’s even a little soul on there, too.
The nominees span the decades, with the Spinners forming in 1954, right on through to the several bands that formed in the 1990s, including the White Stripes.
But how does one choose from such an interesting mix of options? Every artist on this list has a made a mark on music in some way, shape or form.
Warren Zevon was an amazing songwriter – who can forget “Werewolves of London?”
Soundgarden was one of the founding bands of grunge movement that exploded out of Seattle.
Cyndi Lauper – known for a variety of hits, including “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” – has influenced countless performers who came after her.
We can go on here, but you get the point.
As of Wednesday at noon, 5,812,428 votes had been cast, with the top five rankings as follows:
• George Michael: 1,003,125 votes
• Cyndi Lauper: 896,574 votes
• Warren Zevon: 618,864 votes
• Iron Maiden: 438,680 votes
• Soundgarden: 414,665 votes
The top five artists as selected by the public will comprise a “Fans’ Ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2023 Rock Hall inductees, the Rock Hall notes.
It’s a fun concept, especially if you are a fan of music. If you want to weigh in, don’t delay – visit Vote.RockHall.com. The vote closes April 28th!
And Yumans, let us know your thoughts on this. Send in your Letters to the Editor on who you think should be in the Rock Hall of Fame at letters@yumasun.com.
