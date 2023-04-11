It’s hard to think about brush fire dangers when everything is so green and lush, isn’t it?
However, longtime Yumans know this beauty is temporary. Once the summer temperatures kick in, those lovely desert flowers and grasses dry up, and suddenly, we’ve got a lot of kindling on our hands, waiting for a spark to flame up into a tremendous problem.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs recently spoke about the issue, noting, “All of that green is going to become fuel. We need folks to be extra aware and extra cautious.”
One might tend to think this is more of a problem in other parts of Arizona, such as in forested areas or grasslands. And the problem is significantly higher there.
But the Department of Forestry and Fire Management points out the situation varies across the state, noting that Southern and Southeast Arizona have “potential for large-scale incidents” as temperatures rise and the grasses and other potential fuels dry up, Capitol Media Services reports.
Brush fires do happen in Yuma County, especially along the river, where there can be a surplus of vegetation and potential kindling. We also have incredibly strong winds. It just takes one spark and a little wind to create hazardous wildfire conditions.
In fact, we just had a brush fire burning along the river in March – the River Fire, which burned approximately 250 acres on both sides of the river. The cause of that fire was not known at the time.
The Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention website notes the most common causes of wildfires in Arizona are “dragging trailer safety chains, rims from flat tires striking pavement, vehicles parking or driving over dry vegetation, carelessly tossed cigarettes, abandoned campfires, equipment use and debris burning around homes and property, fireworks, and the discharge of firearms in areas with dry vegetation.”
Wildfires can also start thanks to lightning, especially during monsoon season, which will be here before we know it.
We often focus on the dangers of dried, dead vegetation in spaces like the riverfront, but the reality is, those same dangers exist on your property, too.
An unmaintained yard or landscaping with dead vegetation can be an equally dangerous fire hazard.
This year, as we head toward summer, take the time to clear your property of overgrown grasses and dead or dying vegetation. And please, do your part to keep our outdoor spaces across the state fire-free.