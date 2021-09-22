With COVID still very much a presence in our world, it’s hard to think about other health threats.
But guess what? It’s time to start thinking about flu season.
Health officials are concerned enough about a 1-2 punch of COVID and flu that they are warning of the possibility of a ‘twindemic.’ Now that’s a term we really don’t like.
In 2020, flu season never really materialized. Many people were working from home, and across much of the nation, schools were closed.
Yet in a “normal” season, about 200,000 people are hospitalized with the flu each year, according to the Today Show, which cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But much like COVID, we’ve got tools in our arsenal to fight flu – and the precautions are fairly similar.
The best precaution is to get your flu vaccination. Experts note that if you’ve got the vaccine, you are in better shape to fight the flu, and at the same time, you help protect those around you, too. Anyone 6 months or older can get a flu shot. In Yuma County, the vaccine is easy to find.
And with flu season usually starting in October in the U.S., now is a good time to get that shot taken care of. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that people should aim to be vaccinated no later than the end of October.
Experts also note that 2020 was a more mild flu season because people were taking precautions against COVID – wearing masks, working remotely, and physical distancing. Those same steps also work to prevent the flu.
Right now, hospitals across America are overwhelmed by the COVID pandemic. If you get the flu, and the hospital is overwhelmed, what happens next?
Or, playing devil’s advocate, let’s say you choose to not get your flu vaccine or your COVID vaccine. And then you get sick with both, and the hospital is too overwhelmed to take you … what happens next? It’s a dark scenario, but also a risk you take when you choose to not get your vaccinations.
With flu season knocking on our door, and COVID very much still an issue, why take risks with your health? Get your flu shot and your COVID shots, and protect yourself (and your loved ones) as much as you can.