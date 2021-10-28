Readers, Halloween is just a few short days away. But if you haven’t yet stocked up on candy for those incoming trick-or-treaters, there’s still time.
The question is, what candy is best to buy?
That’s a tough one to answer!
Sales data shared by the Today Show would indicate that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles and M&Ms are the most popular candies nationwide.
The top 10 candies in America, according to the Candy Store, are as follows: 1) Reese’s Cups, 2) Skittles, 3) M&Ms, 4) Starburst, 5) Hot Tamales, 6) Sour Patch Kids, 7) Hershey’s Kisses, 8) Snickers, 9) Tootsie Pops, and 10) Candy corn.
However, in Arizona, the sweet tooth apparently is a little different.
Arizonans’ favorite candy is Hot Tamales, followed by Hershey’s Kisses and Snickers, the Today Show notes.
The Yuma Sun Editorial Board found another report that disputes the Hot Tamales.
According to ABC 15 and Google Trends, Kit Kats are the most popular treats on Halloween in Arizona.
Kit Kats and Hot Tamales couldn’t be further apart on the candy spectrum.
Kit Kats are wafers covered in chocolate, with a filling between wafers made up of ground-up Kit Kats, the Today Show reports.
Hot Tamales are spicy, chewy cinnamon flavored candies, which offer a “mouth-refreshing taste,” according to the Hot Tamales website.
Regardless of which you prefer, Halloween is big business.
The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend a record $10.14 billion on Halloween this year.
Most will be split between costumes – $3.32 billion – and decorations – $3.17 billion.
But candy is right up there too, with an expected $3 billion spent on sugary delights. Yuma, that’s a lot of Hot Tamales and KitKats!
If you haven’t yet purchased your Halloween candy yet, there’s no reason to despair. Most stores in Yuma County still have a decent supply of options.
And honestly, there’s no wrong answer to the candy question. Kids are going to love the experience and getting treats. We just have one piece of advice: make sure you pass out a candy you actually like, so you can sample a few along the way!