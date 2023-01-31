As January comes to a close, it’s fun to dream about vacations for the year, isn’t it?
But why dream about it when instead, one can plan?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As January comes to a close, it’s fun to dream about vacations for the year, isn’t it?
But why dream about it when instead, one can plan?
Today, the last Tuesday in January, is “National Plan for Vacation Day.”
NationalDayCalendar.com reports that every year, Americans leave more than 600 million vacations days on the table unused.
“Our work martyr attitudes combined with a culture of silence in the workplace is keeping workers at their desks instead of using their time off,” the website notes.
Oof. That’s a harsh assessment, but for some of us, it may not be too far off the mark, either.
The observance is an initiative by the U.S. Travel Association, which notes, “It is a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the whole year at the start of the year – and inspire them to use those days to explore the USA.
Hm. The U.S. Travel Association might have an ulterior motive in this, but the reality is, vacation time matters.
Corporate Wellness Magazine notes, “Rested employees are more productive employees. Taking vacation can reduce stress, help prevent burnout and promote work-life balance by allowing for more time to be spent with family, significant others and close friends.”
The magazine notes that not taking a break from work can have a damaging effect on health, citing a study that found vacations reduce the risk of heart disease.
However, a vacation can “lead to fresh perspectives, creative insights and reduced stress levels,” CWM reports.
Now, there can be a variety of obstacles to taking vacation time. But if you have paid time off, why not take it? It doesn’t mean you have to pick an exotic, super expensive vacation somewhere. But it does mean taking time to reset your brain and recharge outside of your office with your loved ones. And frankly, that’s more important than any job out there.
Today, take the time for yourself and your family – and start planning that vacation time!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.