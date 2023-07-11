Once again, TikTok is making the headlines for yet another “challenge” – one that is literally breaking people’s necks.
According to a report on NBC News, four people in Alabama in the last six months have died after attempting to jump off of a moving boat and land in the water.
Now, let’s pause and think about that for a minute.
Why would one jump off of a moving boat? What does one think will happen?
There are, of course, the obvious concerns, like the water’s current, hidden obstacles under the water or even the spinning prop of the boat you just jumped off.
But then there are less obvious concerns.
Slapping the water’s surface with an open hand can sting. A belly flop from the side of the pool can knock the wind out of you. And if you’ve ever gone flying off a pair of water skis or an inner tube getting pulled behind a boat, you know how painful that landing can be.
Now, think about hitting the surface of the water after jumping off a boat moving at a high rate of speed. It’s like hitting a wall.
One expert interviewed by the Today Show was very direct on the dangers.
“You can wind up with broken bones or a broken neck, or you could end up running into the propeller of your own boat or another boat could run over you and that would cause lots of damage if not death,” said Gail Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation.
An Alabama official told NBC News the four deaths in Alabama were “basically an instant death” when the victims broke their necks trying the stunt.
The risks are plentiful. Injuries could include concussions, broken limbs, spinal injuries and paralysis.
Readers, we live on the Colorado River, and there are countless people who go out boating on our river every single weekend, especially now when it[s hot outside.
The last thing we want is someone getting seriously hurt or killed because they tried to replicate something stupid they saw online.
Frankly, there’s no good reason at all to jump out of a moving boat. It’s simply common sense. But sometimes, people need a reminder.
Please, talk to your kids and your grandkids, and make sure they know the dangers of trying this.