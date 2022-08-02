Happy Tuesday, readers! Please go vote.
It’s primary election day in Arizona, your chance to weigh in on elections both here locally and across the state with major ramifications.
In the City of Yuma, for example, voters will be able to cast their votes for the Yuma City Council and the mayor.
Mayor Doug Nicholls is being challenged by Councilwoman Karen Watts. Seven candidates are vying for three council seats: William Craft, a former council member; Gary Knight, a current council member; Arturo Morales, a banker; Robert Scarborough, a business owner; Carol Smith, a nurse educator; Edward Thomas, a former council member; and Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect.
Candidates may be elected to office in the primary if they receive 50% plus one vote among ballots cast. In the event that seats remain unfilled, the general election on Nov. 8 will be used as a runoff election. The remaining candidates would advance to the general election at the rate of two candidates per open seat.
James Coil, the current presiding municipal judge, is running unopposed.
There are also a variety of races across the state, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House Arizona Districts 7 and 9, Arizona governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, Senate and House of Representatives, and more.
Yuma residents may cast their vote or drop off ballots at any of the eight voting centers in Yuma County from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following are Election Day voting locations:
• MEGA CENTER: Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
• MEGA CENTER: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., Yuma
• Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma
• Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma
• Arizona Western College Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Yuma
• AWC Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center, 28851 County 12th St., Wellton
• Somerton Community Center, 805 W. Main St., Somerton
• Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis
If you have an early ballot, there’s still time to return it, but it must be dropped off by 7 p.m. tonight. Voters should drop off early ballots at any of the six secure ballot drop boxes throughout Yuma County. These include the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St.; Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive; and the library branches in the Foothills, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton; or at any voting center.
Yuma, it’s critical that you cast your vote today. Every vote helps shape the future of Yuma – and every voice matters.
