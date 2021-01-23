Readers, we know this pandemic has been tough on everyone.
We’ve heard how the hospital is teetering on the brink of overwhelmed, and we’ve heard from people who don’t want to go to the doctor for fear that they might be exposed to COVID-19.
But here’s the thing: it’s critical that one doesn’t ignore one’s own health along the way.
First responders across Yuma County issued a press release last week, encouraging people to reach out and ask for help if they are concerned about their health – to take action.
The Yuma Fire Department expressed concerns that individuals are delaying or simply not calling for medical assistance when they need it, resulting in serious and sometimes tragic consequences.
YFD, Rural Metro, Somerton Cocopah and San Luis fire departments all noted an increase in calls for emergency medical services for serious/life-threatening conditions at home, as well as for individuals who have died at home.
YFD noted in a single week, they had at least six “dead on arrival” calls – when normally, the agency has 0-2 such calls.
YFD also received nearly 1,100 more calls for service in 2020 than the year before; about 500 of those calls were specifically for medical emergencies.
There could be a variety of issues going on, but the concern is that people are isolated to the point that they aren’t reaching out sooner, before a smaller problem becomes a much bigger, harder to treat issue.
The reality is, even in a pandemic, one still needs to go to the doctor if there’s a health issue or concern going on. Catching that issue when it’s still small is often critical in treating it successfully.
Signs that one should NEVER ignore include chest pain, difficulty breathing, sudden and severe headaches, slurred speech, numbness and paralysis, YFD noted.
If you are having any of these symptoms, or you see them in someone else, get help quickly.
And, readers, don’t forget to check in with one another. If you have an isolated neighbor or relative, give them a call and make sure they are OK. Leave some groceries on the porch, check in and see what’s going on.
We’re nine months into this pandemic, and we’re on our way through to the other side. But we aren’t quite there yet.
Take care of yourselves, readers. If there’s a health issue raising concerns, get it checked out.
And remember – physically distanced doesn’t mean isolated 100%. One still needs those emotional connections.
Above all, readers, stay safe.