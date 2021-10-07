Do you know the sounds of fire safety? The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) hopes you do – and the agency is spreading the word this week as part of Fire Prevention Week.
Fire safety is a subject on which most people might not give much thought. In many homes, people might sporadically check the smoke detector batteries, or give it attention when it starts making annoying noises.
But that’s the point of NFPA. There are sounds that need to be checked, and maintenance that needs to happen to keep you and your home safe.
Take your smoke detector.
NFPA notes that if it’s making a continued set of three loud beeps, you need to get out of the house and call 911 – smoke or fire have been detected.
If your smoke detector is making a “chirp” every 30 or 60 seconds, you’ve got a low battery and need to change it.
However, if that chirp continues after replacing the battery, that means it’s time to replace the alarm – it’s reached the end of its life, NFPA reports. This recently happened to a Yuma Sun staffer, and the sound is quite spectacularly annoying.
Don’t just throw out the old unit though. Make sure to replace it and keep your home safe.
Many homes also have carbon monoxide detectors, which make their own set of similar noises.
NFPA reports that a continuous set of four loud beeps means carbon monoxide has been detected. Get outside immediately, NFPA notes, and call 911.
However, if it’s just a single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds, your alarm needs a new battery. And just like a smoke detector, if that sound continues after replacing the battery, it’s time to replace the carbon monoxide detector.
The NFPA sums it up with two simple sayings to help people remember:
• Hear a beep, get on your feet!
• Hear a chirp, make a change!
Above all , what you don’t want to do is ignore the noise. If your smoke or carbon monoxide detector is making noises at you, there’s a reason. Pay attention to those devices – they could one day save your life!