If you needed proof that 2020 was a challenging year, check out this statistic from CNN: about 17% of America’s restaurants have permanently closed this year, and more are in danger.
The National Restaurant Association said 110,000 restaurants have closed, with 10,000 of them closing within the past three months.
CNN reports that 87% of full-service restaurants surveyed reported an average 36% drop in revenue and 83% expect sales to be “even worse” over the next three months.
In addition, 37% of restaurants said it is “unlikely” they will be open six months from now, especially if there is no additional government support, CNN reports.
Readers, restaurants are part of that small business network that is so very critical to our community.
Restaurants employ local people, pay local and state taxes, and buy food and supplies within the community. Restaurants give back to the community in a variety of ways, from takeovers supporting local causes to sponsoring local athletic programs and more.
But imagine a world where 17% of our restaurants here in Yuma County simply were gone.
We’ve seen the closures. Some are permanent, and it’s sad to drive past their empty, dark buildings.
It’s a trend we don’t want to see continue.
However, Yuma County restaurants have an opportunity right now. This time of year, it’s perfect to dine outside, which is one of the safer things one can do.
It’s an advantage we have over places where there is actual winter. We spent the summer cooped up inside, but now, it’s time to get out and enjoy our awesome weather.
And restaurants have a chance to take advantage of business-friendly policies to extend their premises outside.
The city of Yuma and Yuma County, for example, both have made it easier for restaurants to expand their outside footprints.
And Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced a program to allow businesses to apply for up to $10,000 in assistance to purchase materials such as barriers, outdoor seating and heaters in order to temporarily do just that.
This is a great opportunity for local restaurants, and one of which we hope they are able to take advantage.
But ultimately readers, right now, our restaurants need your support.
Have a meal there, or order takeout or delivery, because every order helps.
And please – be patient with restaurants. It’s stressful times out there, and many are struggling to stay afloat.
Let’s give them as much help as we can.