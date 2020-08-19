It’s hard to think about flu season while the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, but here we are, and flu season is right around the corner.
Medical professionals are concerned about what impact that might have on our hospitals and medical care systems in the United States.
When it comes to COVID-19, we feel a bit powerless. We wash our hands, wear the facemasks and practice social distancing – and all of that is beneficial.
But there’s no silver bullet vaccine out there for COVID-19. At least, not yet.
However, the flu is a different story.
Influenza is a “highly contagious viral infection of the nose, throat and lungs,” the CDC reports, which is spread easily through droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs. It can cause mild to severe illness, with symptoms such as sudden high fever, chills, a dry cough, headache, runny nose, sore throat, and muscle and joint pain. It can lead to hospitalization, and it can be fatal, especially for children, the elderly, or people with vulnerable immune systems.
There is an influenza vaccine, and this year, according to CNN, vaccine companies are ramping up production to make sure people who want the flu shot can get it.
Now, the flu shot isn’t perfect.
There are a variety of strains within the flu vaccine family, and every year, experts use the vaccine to target the strains they expect to be the most active. Sometimes, researchers nail it, and other years, they miss the target.
However, even when that happens, the flu vaccine does still offer some protection against any strain of the flu – so it’s still worth pursuing.
The flu shot isn’t effective immediately. According to the CDC, it takes about two weeks after the vaccination for the antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also reports that people who get the flu vaccine are 60% less likely to need treatment for the flu by a doctor. The vaccine reduces illness, and that’s critical, especially this year.
According to CNN, “In 2018-2019, there were about 490,000 people hospitalized because of the flu, and more than 35,000 died, in what was considered a ‘moderate’ year for the flu. Since March, more than 345,000 Americans have been hospitalized and 170,000 have died from COVID-19.”
Whether the flu is a mild one this year or severe, there’s no question that it has the potential to overwhelm our medical care system – and with COVID-19 still an issue, we don’t need the added concern of the flu, too.
This year, plan to get the influenza vaccine. Together, let’s ensure that the flu doesn’t overwhelm our community, too.