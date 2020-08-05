The U.S. Census only happens once every 10 years, but taking part in it has a tremendous impact on states and communities alike.
This year is a Census year, and it’s been a weird one, given the impact of COVID-19. And now, the window to be counted just got smaller by a month.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced that counting efforts will end on Sept. 30, a month sooner than previously announced.
That presents a serious problem.
The Census count is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed, as well as how many congressional districts each state gets.
Now, however, roughly 4 out of 10 households nationwide have yet to be counted – 37% of U.S. households as of Sunday, the Associated Press reports.
Nationwide, as of Aug. 2, the self-response rate was 62.9%. In Arizona, that self-response rate is slightly lower, at 59.7%
Narrow that down to just Yuma County, and that number drops to 44.4%. That puts Yuma County in 9th place out of Arizona’s 15 counties.
And let’s look at the cities within Yuma County:
• Yuma: 51.9% self-response rate – ranking 52nd out of 91 Arizona cities
• San Luis: 36.1% self-response rate – ranking 78th out of 91 Arizona cities
• Wellton: 33.6% self-response rate – ranking 81st out of 91 Arizona cities
• Somerton: 29.6% self-response rate – ranking 85th out of 91 Arizona cities
So what happens if you don’t get counted? The state notes that for every Arizonan who doesn’t respond to the Census, Arizona stands to lose $887 in federal funding. “Just a 1% undercount would represent a loss to the state of $62 million per year for a decade, for a total loss of $620 million, AZCensus2020.gov notes.
This is serious funding that makes a huge difference, impacting schools, hospitals, school lunch programs, roads, public works, community services and more.
The Census is always important, but this time around, it might be more important than ever. States, cities and counties are reeling from a drop in tax dollars due to COVID-19 closures. It’s critical that every Arizonan is counted to maximize the federal dollars headed our way.
It’s time to get busy and respond to the U.S. Census.
Taking part is easy. You can fill out your form by phone (1-844-330-2020), by mail or online at www.my2020census.gov.
And once you are done, call your friends and family, and make sure they get counted too.
Let’s make sure that Yuma County’s self-response rate is as high as possible.