In Gov. Doug Ducey’s State of the State address this week, he touched on an issue that impacts every Arizonan – the water crisis.
Ducey said, “Instead of just talking about desalination – the technology that made Israel the world’s water superpower – how about we pave the way to make it actually happen? So Speaker Bowers, President Fann and I have been working, and we propose that we make a historic investment: $1 billion.
“Our goal: Secure Arizona’s water future for the next 100 years.”
Readers, water is a tremendous issue, not just in Arizona but in multiple states, all of which rely on the Colorado River to meet their needs.
As such, we are open to ideas and solutions. We know our future – Yuma’s future, and that of Arizona’s – depends on smart, innovative decisions and actions on water.
However, we have to pause for a moment on the desalination idea, and ask an obvious question: what about the Yuma Desalting Plant?
The plant was completed in 1992, and for the most part, has sat unused. According to Yuma Sun archives, the Yuma Desalting Plant was constructed at a cost of $250 million under authority of the Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Act of 1974 to treat saline agricultural return flows from the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District. The desalinated water was to be included in the 1.5 million acre-feet of Colorado River water the United States must deliver to Mexico under the 1944 Water Treaty. However, the plant was mothballed because there was enough water in the Colorado to meet the treaty requirements, according to a 2016 report.
There are some issues with the Desalting Plant, namely that it’s 30 years old. However, the plant has been maintained, and a nearly year-long test run in 2010 found the plant operated flawlessly. The 2016 Yuma Sun story noted the plant requires some updating, like high pressure piping replacement, enhanced chlorine containment, an upgrade to the control system and new membranes –but the plant could be made operational.
Before we dash out and spend Arizona’s hard-earned tax dollars on a new desalination project, why not pause for a moment and explore if there’s a possibility to work with the federal government and use the existing facility?
If we truly want to move forward in this country, it’s going to take joint efforts from every corner of our democracy. We often focus on Republicans and Democrats finding common ground, but that’s just one piece. It also means states working together in tandem with the federal government, setting aside their differences to work for a common good.
After all, water isn’t just an Arizona issue. The Colorado River serves more than 40 million people, and its rapid depletion impacts seven states: Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah, as well as Mexico. It makes sense to have solutions involving existing resources, such as the Yuma Desalting Plant.
If we have to choose a side in this matchup of humanity vs. drought, we’ll choose humanity every time, working together regardless of political preference to find solutions. Our state and federal lawmakers should do the same.