Welcome back, dove hunters!
We’re always excited to see dove hunters arriving in Yuma County, and this year is no exception.
And according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, it should be an exciting season.
“All signs indicate that there will be birds aplenty,” Game and Fish notes.
“This has been another great year for dove populations,” said Johnathan O’Dell, small game biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD). “The white-winged dove call count index was strong this spring, an indicator of prolific breeding activity.
“Add to that an excellent market for grain crops being grown this year, and it’s no surprise that plenty of white-winged doves are being seen.”
One of the coolest aspects to dove hunting is the sense of family and tradition. Talk to just about any dove hunter, and they’ll share stories about how they used to come to Yuma to hunt with their parents and grandparents, and how exciting it is to share that experience with their kids today.
It’s one of those ultimate moments of family fun time. Dove hunters spend hours scouting fields together, looking for the perfect spots to set up. Then, it’s a matter of waiting, watching for those birds to appear, as the sun’s early morning glow fills the sky.
There’s no room for social media, for iPads or smartphones. After all, if you are staring at your phone, those birds are gonna fly right by you. Instead, the connections made are family ones from the heart, driven by a singular purpose: finding doves for delicious dinners.
And Yuma is the place to be for dove season. We’ve got a lot of factors working in our favor here: wide open spaces, plenty of dove, and businesses that are happy to see the hunters arrive!
As a reminder, the daily bag limit is 15 mourning or white-winged dove, of which no more than 10 may be white-winged. The possession limit is 45 mourning and white-winged in the aggregate after opening day, of which no more than 15 may be taken in any one day. Of the 45-dove possession limit, only 30 may be white-winged, of which no more than 10 may be taken in any one day. There is no daily bag limit or possession limit on the invasive Eurasian collared-dove, Game and Fish notes.
For more information about this year’s dove season, including some delicious recipes, check out our free Dove Hunting 2022 special section, available online at https://tinyurl.com/YumaDoves2022.
To our dove hunters both local and visiting – we wish you the best of luck this season! And to all our feathered friends … watch out!
