Readers, are you sitting down to read your morning edition of the Yuma Sun over a nice, piping hot cup of coffee?
It’s our favorite ritual – and we hope you are joining us!
There’s something to be said to waking up, making a pot of joe, and checking in on the day’s headlines and happenings.
Today, however, we’re especially excited about coffee, as it is National Coffee Day! In fact, we did a little research on the topic.
Coffee did not begin as a beverage. Instead, “the first African tribes to consume coffee did so by grinding the berries together, adding in some animal fat, and rolling these caffeinated treats into tiny edible energy balls,” Mental Floss reports.
Good Housekeeping notes that through history, many cultures tried to ban coffee – a horrifying thought if we’ve ever heard one.
In 1511, for example, leaders in Mecca thought coffee stimulated radical thinking and banned the beverage, Good Housekeeping reports.
In the 16th century, Italian clergymen tried to ban coffee because they thought it to be “satanic.”
If you are a coffee drinker, say a little thank you to Pope Clement VII. Good Housekeeping reports that he loved coffee so much he lifted the ban and in 1600, he had went so far as to have coffee baptized – a move coffee lovers should appreciate.
Today, Mental Floss reports that average American spends around $1,100 a year on coffee.
“Second only to oil, coffee is the most valuable legally traded commodity in the world,” PBS reports, with an estimated 2.25 billion cups consumed daily around the world.
The Yuma Sun newsroom recently received a press release from Dunkin’, which notes that there are over 25,000 ways to order a Dunkin’ coffee, when one factors in creams, dairy, sugars and flavors.
Whoa – 25,000 options? That’s a lot!
Whether you take your coffee with cream, sugar or vanilla, or you love a delicious cup of black coffee, we raise our mugs to you, readers! Happy National Coffee Day!