Drivers, we have a special request for you.
Please be aware that it’s back to school season, and keep an eye out for students returning to classrooms.
Wellton, Crane, District One, Gadsden and Somerton have all started their new school year. Mohawk Valley goes back Wednesday, and students at the Yuma Union High School District start Thursday.
Dateland returns to learning Aug. 11, with Antelope right behind them on Aug. 12.
Yet already, we’re hearing complaints about drivers in school zones, especially speeding, and impatient driving around school buses – neither of which are acceptable.
Every year, we also hear complaints about parents driving in the drop off/pick up areas – people who double park, block lanes, or tear out of the parking lot as if their tailpipes are on fire.
The National Safety Council offers up some safety tips to help keep everyone safe this year.
• If you are on drop-off or pick-up duty, follow your school’s procedures. Don’t double park, and if possible, carpool with other families to help reduce the number of vehicles at the school.
• If you are just driving around Yuma County, keep an eye out for pedestrians. Kids of all ages walk to school. Make sure you respect the crosswalks – don’t block them, and if there’s someone walking across, do your part so they can do so safely.
• Follow the school zone signs and speed limits, and obey the crossing guards. If they are holding up a stop sign, then stop.
• If you encounter a school bus, remember that it’s illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. If the lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended on the bus, you must stop.
The best thing to remember is to be patient – everyone is building a new routine right now. Allow yourself a few extra minutes.
Above all, whether you are a parent or a passerby, please slow down and pay attention. Everyone has a schedule to keep, but when it comes to our youngest Yuma County residents, time is irrelevant. Safety is the top priority. Please do your part to help make sure kids have a safe school year.