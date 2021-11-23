Readers, we’ve passed a yet another dark milestone in America.
(It feels like there have been a lot of these dark milestones lately, doesn’t it?)
In just one year, an estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses – the first time that’s happened.
In terms of ranking causes of death, drug overdoses have surpassed car crashes, guns, flu and pneumonia, the Associated Press reports, noting it’s close to that for diabetes, the No. 7 cause of death in the U.S.
To give this perspective, CNN reports that in 2016, drug overdoses killed about as many Americans as car accidents and gun violence combined. Today, overdoses cause about twice as many deaths, CNN notes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked to available death certificate data, and estimated between May 2020 and April 2021, 100,300 Americans died of drug overdoses, the AP reports. The numbers aren’t yet final (it takes months for death investigations to become finalized), but so far, there are 98,000 deaths in that time frame, so the CDC’s estimate is likely pretty accurate.
“The new data shows many of the deaths involve illicit fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as the type of drug involved in the most overdose deaths. Dealers have mixed fentanyl with other drugs – one reason that deaths from methamphetamines and cocaine also are rising,” the AP reports.
We know fentanyl is a scourge. It’s a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine, but is 50 to 100 times stronger. In some cases, it’s mixed into other illegal drugs, and the consumer doesn’t realize what he or she is really taking. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office noted that it can resemble medications that treat pain or anxiety – but the reality is far different.
CNN reports that this year along, the U.S. government has seized enough fentanyl to give every American a lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
And yet, as overdose deaths continue to climb, we know that fentanyl continues to be a problem on our streets and in our communities, and Yuma County is no exception to this.
The Yuma Police Department held a fentanyl awareness presentation that shares a lot of information on the subject. It can be seen on the Yuma Union High School District’s website at www.yumaunion.org/Page/2966 – and it’s worth watching, especially if you are the parent of a teen.
Readers, if you are struggling with substance abuse or someone you love is, get help. Don’t become another statistic.
Call SAMHSA – the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration – at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). According to SAMHSA’s website, the hotline is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders, providing referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.
It can start someone on the path to recovery, and the website (https://www.samhsa.gov/) offers a wealth of information.
Or, call the free, 24/7 Arizona Department of Health Services confidential hotline at 1-888-688-4222 or via email at AzOarline@gmail.com. Additional information can be found at https://www.azdhs.gov/oarline [azdhs.gov].
Please don’t become another sad statistic.