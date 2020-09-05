The countdown is on, readers.
We are just 59 days away from Nov. 3, 2020 – Election Day.
We did a little research, and that equates to 8 weeks and 3 days. 1,416 hours – or 84,960 minutes – or 5,097,600 seconds.
You don’t have to make a decision today, but soon, you’ll need to head to the ballot and cast your vote.
But first, there are some key dates that you need to be aware of.
• The last day to register to vote on Election Day in Yuma County is Monday, Oct. 5.
• Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 7.
• The last day to request a mailed ballot is Oct. 23.
• The last to vote early in person is Friday, Oct. 30.
This is a presidential election year, and as you’ve likely already noticed – it’s going to be a battle.
In a recent USA Today/Suffolk University Poll, Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 50% to 43% – with just 7% undecided or refused to answer. The poll was taken Aug. 28-31, after both the Democratic and Republican party conventions had ended.
As much as that race is dominating the conversation lately, it’s easy to forget that there is more than the presidency on the line Nov. 3.
Yumans will also be casting votes for U.S. Senator, U.S. representative, state senator, state representative, corporation commissioner and Superior Court judges, as well as the following Yuma County seats: assessor, Board of Supervisors, attorney, treasurer, school superintendent, sheriff and recorder.
And depending on where you live, you may also be casting a vote for mayor and council seats in Somerton, San Luis and Wellton, special taxing district governing boards, school district governing boards, and the Arizona Western College District Governing Board.
Readers, we often hear that voters are disillusioned or have lost hope that their votes can make a difference. But this Nov. 3 could completely reshape the political scene in Yuma County, at the state level and at the national level – and this is your chance to have a say.
Take the initiative now. Make sure you are registered to vote, and if you want an early ballot sent to your home, request it now.
Learn more by calling voter services at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office: 928- 373-6034.