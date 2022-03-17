This is a public service announcement to our readers on this fine Thursday morning. It’s St. Patrick’s Day, so don’t forget to wear your green!
Why green? A report in the Christian Science Monitor notes that the tradition stems from the early 1700s, when American revelers thought that wearing the color “made one invisible to leprechauns, fairy creatures who would pinch anyone they could see (anyone not wearing green).”
St. Patrick’s Day honors the patron saint of Ireland, who is thought to have died on March 17 some time around 460 A.D. According to legend, St. Patrick used the shamrock to teach the Holy Trinity to the Irish, showing “how three things, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit could be separate entities, yet one in the same,” Catholic Online reports.
Today, the occasion is of a more festive nature, despite its religious roots.
WalletHub notes that 54% of Americans plan to celebrate today, with an estimated $5.87 billion spent on celebrations. Of those celebrants, 80% plan to wear green. Frankly, we’re surprised that last statistic isn’t a bit higher.
This year, as the pandemic restrictions ease, people may be ready to enjoy a pint or two of their favorite green beer.
St. Patrick’s Day is the most popular holiday for beer drinking in the U.S., WalletHub reports, with an average of 4.2 drinks consumed per person. It’s a boost for both liquor and beer, however, with 174% more beer sold today than usual and 153% more spirits sales than usual.
But with those celebrations come some somber statistics.
In 2019, 57 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over St. Patrick’s Day nationwide, meaning that every 38 minutes, an alcohol-related car crash claimed another life, WalletHub reports.
Readers, we don’t want to see any of that in Yuma County today.
If you choose to celebrate with a few adult beverages, be smart about it. Find a designated driver, or call an Uber, Lyft or taxi to get you home safely.
Enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day, but please – do so responsibly!