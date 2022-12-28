On Christmas Day, a young woman lost her life in Yuma County while off-roading.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a Can-Am Maverick X3 was traveling in the desert when the driver lost control during a turn. The Can-Am rolled, ejecting the driver and eventually pinning her.
She was only 21 years old, and died at the scene.
YCSO noted she was not wearing her seatbelt or a helmet. However, a passenger was wearing a seatbelt, and was not injured.
We aren’t here to wiggle a finger at this young woman. It’s a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with her family. It’s heart-breaking to lose a family member, especially someone so young and on Christmas Day.
Readers, off-roading is a fun, popular pastime here, and unfortunately, it can be dangerous.
In November, YCSO shared some safety pointers about off-roading and operating ATVs and UTVs.
YCSO noted that on off-highway vehicles, certain equipment is required, including a muffler, a spark arrester, head and tail lights, a rear view mirror, brake lights and seats and footrests for the operator and passengers.
According to Arizona Game and Fish, Arizona law requires helmets for children under 18, and strongly recommends them for operators and riders over 18.
Eye protection is required for any operators of OHVs not equipped with a protective windshield.
And in UTVs, state law requires seat belts for all front-seat passengers and all passengers under 16 years of age.
It’s illegal to damage habitat with an off-highway vehicle. It’s also illegal to drive while intoxicated, or to operate such a vehicle with reckless regard of people or property.
And if you are headed to the Imperial Sand Dunes, please remember to bring a whip mast with a 6x12 inch orange or red safety flag, which must be secured to your vehicle. That helps others see you as you ride through the dunes – and is a great idea for any off-road vehicle no matter where you are, especially if the whip mast has a light on it.
Readers, every year, we report on tragic deaths in the off-roading community. Please, if you are headed out for a ride, be safe out there.