It’s weird to think about a hurricane hitting Yuma.
After all, the Pacific Ocean is a good 220 miles away, right?
But hurricanes, tropical storms and their remnants can strike here – and have before.
In fact, in 1997, another tropical storm named Nora hit the Desert Southwest, delivering high winds and rain.
On Monday morning, a projection from Accuweather showed a new Nora working her way up the eastern side of the Sea of Cortez, making her way inland and then curving toward the Phoenix/Tucson area.
The storm could still deliver some rain and thunderstorms to Yuma County. Or, Nora could be a snoozefest for us – the end result remains to be seen.
However, when there’s the potential for a storm, it’s a good idea to take some precautions. Fortunately, whether it’s a monsoon storm or a tropical storm remnant, the precautions look pretty similar.
The City of Yuma Public Works team set up a sandbag filling station at the Yuma Civic Center parking lot Sunday afternoon, which will be available until at least Wednesday. On Monday morning, a line stretched around the parking lot as people waited their turn.
Other home precautions including bringing in outside furniture and pool toys, and if your home has drains and gutters, make sure they are free of debris.
With any storm in Yuma County, flooded roadways are a strong possibility. Don’t try to drive through flood waters, or try to swim through them. Flood waters can move with a deceptive speed, and any interactions can be incredibly dangerous.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Ready.gov website offers a checklist of what one should have prepared and ready in case of disaster. That list includes:
• A three-day supply of nonperishable food and water
• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
• Flashlight
• First-aid kit
• Extra batteries
• Whistle
• Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
• Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
• Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
• Manual can opener (for food)
• Cloth face coverings (for everyone ages 2 and older), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces
• Prescription medications
• Nonprescription medications
• Cash or traveler’s checks
• Important family documents
• And if you have kids or pets, don’t forget to include provisions for them as well. (Learn more at www.Ready.gov.)
Ready.gov notes it’s a good idea to keep other provisions on hand, like sleeping bags or blankets, disposable plates and utensils, and a fire extinguisher.
Rain is always a welcome occurrence here, but the damages that can happen in tropical storms or monsoons are not. Be prepared, Yuma – and stay safe!