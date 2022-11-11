“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices. Because of these sacrifices, the dawn of justice and freedom throughout the world slowly casts its gleam across the horizon.”
– President Harry Truman, addressing a joint session of Congress on April 16, 1945
Although spoken in 1945, President Truman’s words still ring true today.
Sacrifice has been a cornerstone of our country. Every battle, every skirmish, every war – Americans left a piece of themselves behind to defend our country. Our veterans have fought valiantly in the name of liberty and in the defense of justice and honor.
Some carry unspeakable scars, wounds and memories that haunt long after the battles are done. Some paid the ultimate sacrifice, leaving behind families, friends and loved ones.
Yet they fought with honor, to preserve our nation’s principles.
We can never repay our debt to them, for they have sacrificed so much in order to honor our country and ensure that our nation continues to succeed on the path we chose more than 200 years ago.
But today, on Veterans Day, we can thank them.
Yuma County is home to two military installations – Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground – as well as countless veterans of every branch of the United States Armed Forces.
Today, make a point to thank those who have served our nation. Buy them a cup of coffee, pick up their breakfast tab or their lunch. Drop off donuts or fruit at one of the veterans’ organizations in town, or deliver some donations such as books, snacks or blankets to an assisted living organization or a nonprofit group, with a card thanking veterans for their service.
Veterans Day serves as an annual reminder to thank our veterans, but really, it’s something we as a nation should do every day, because our country is built upon the sacrifices of those who have served.
On this day – and every day – pause for a moment and thank those who have defended and protected our beloved United States of America.
Editor’s Note: A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2015.