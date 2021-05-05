As far as we’re concerned, every week should be Small Business Week.
After all, small businesses are the engines that propel our communities in Yuma County forward.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce has been showing its love this week with a series of ideas to support local small businesses.
Monday, for example, was @MentionMonday, and Yumans were invited to tag their favorite small businesses on social media and sharing their pages and posts.
Tuesday was Takeout Tuesday, in which people were asked to take the night off from cooking and instead, dine in or get some takeout from one of Yuma County’s delicious restaurants.
Today is Welcome Wednesday – stop by a new local business and see what products or services they have to offer.
Thursday is Thankful Thursday – thank a small business owner for their community efforts, either in person or on social media.
Friday is “Buy” Day, in which people are asked to purchase a gift from a local business for Mother’s Day (which – reminder, readers! That’s on Sunday!).
And Saturday is Self-Care Saturday – visit a local business to take time for you, maybe with a manicure, a massage or some time at the gym.
It’s a concept we love, and one that we’d like to see applied every week, not just to celebrate Small Business Week.
Every time we share a post or give positive feedback on social media about a local business, that’s a breadcrumb that can help generate new customers for that business.
And the dollars spent at local business are in turn used locally. Those dollars return to our community, in taxes, paychecks, charitable donations and further shopping experiences.
And that tax you pay on locally purchased goods? It helps cover costs for roads, infrastructure and more.
Supporting local small businesses helps boost the economy, but it also helps unique niche businesses survive and thrive, adding to the fabric of our community.
Above all, when we shop locally, we help keep a dream alive – the dream of owning one’s own business and succeeding at it.
That alone is worth supporting.
This week and every week, look to our local small businesses when you need to make a purchase, and give them some support!