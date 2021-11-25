It’s Thanksgiving morning and we’re counting our blessings, readers.
We’re thankful that we live in Yuma County, in one of the sunniest places in the world. It rarely rains, and the odds of having snowfall here are slim indeed.
We’re thankful for the kindness and care we see daily. Yumans are forged in the sunshine, ingrained with the desire to help one another, be it through donations of time, money or goods. Our community rises together to solve issues because we know that when we stand together, we’re stronger.
We are thankful for our families and our health, that every night we have a roof over our heads and a meal on the table, and good friends with which we can share those meals.
We’re thankful that we live in a time of medical wonders and advancements. One hundred years ago, cancer was a certain death sentence, and antibiotics didn’t exist. We’re blessed to live in a time when medical treatments and knowledge continue to evolve, adapt and grow.
We’re thankful that Yuma is home to not one but two military installations, with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground. We’re proud of our Armed Forces personnel, and we’re glad that so many choose Yuma County as their place to retire.
We’re thankful that in Yuma County, a variety of voices can be heard, and a variety of perspectives shared. People may not always agree, but for the most part, people are respectful of the opinions of others.
We’re thankful that in America, we’re free to practice the religion of our choice – or to not practice at all.
We’re thankful for the First Amendment, which grants us freedom of speech and religion, and the right to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for redress of grievances. It also grants us freedom of the press, which allows the Yuma Sun and other media outlets to report the news of our communities.
We’re thankful for our winter visitors, who appear to be flocking back to the Desert Southwest this year at an amazing pace (welcome back!).
And we’re thankful to each and every one of you – our readers. The Yuma Sun exists to inform the community, shining a light on news that might not otherwise be reported, and readers like you make that possible.
Readers, we hope you have an amazing Thanksgiving!