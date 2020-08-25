Yuma Senior Living is a true success story in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facility offers both independent and assisted living options for seniors, according to its website.
On March 1, it went into a complete lockdown – before COVID-19 cases were reported in Yuma County.
Take a look at some of the restrictions that the facility enacted:
• The facility did not allow anyone except medical personnel into the community.
• The community dining room was closed, with meals served in the rooms of each resident.
• Only groups of 10 or less can gather for activities.
• Residents are allowed to leave the facility for medically necessary appointments in the community van with a staff member.
• Residents are monitored daily for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and receive daily temperature checks.
• There is a daily disinfection for all common areas, including the lobby, lobby restrooms, stairwells, elevator and community van.
• Staff members are tested every two weeks, and get temperature checks at the beginning of every shift.
• Employees are under a travel ban, unable to go outside of a 50-mile radius. If they travel farther than that, they must self-isolate for 14 days before returning to work.
In Yuma County, the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was announced on March 20th. The patient was a Marine at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, who presented with symptoms on March 13, according to the Yuma Sun archives.
Since that point, Yuma County has had 12,072 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths.
However, as a result of Yuma Senior Living’s swift actions and dedication, not a single resident has gotten sick.
The facility was proactive and aggressive, taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously, and so far, their actions have worked.
And, now that our case counts are dropping significantly, Yuma Senior Living is starting to loosen its restrictions. On Aug. 1, the facility began allowing prescheduled supervised visits with residents and family members.
To some, the steps taken might sound extreme. But those steps saved lives and showed that social distancing and isolation can hold COVID-19 at bay.
Kudos to the Yuma Senior Living staff and residents for their successes!