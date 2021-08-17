When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination, there are some pretty crazy rumors out there – and lots of false information.
The Arizona Department of Health Services recently released a video campaign debunking some of these dangerous or misleading claims, while highlighting why vaccines matter in a campaign called #VaxFacts.
Among the important highlights:
• Getting the COVID-19 vaccine will NOT affect your fertility.
• Getting the vaccine will NOT make you contagious to others, as the vaccine does not contain any weakened components of the COVID-19 virus.
• None of the vaccines can give you COVID-19 – they only offer you protection against the virus.
ADHS directs people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which busts a few more myths, including:
• Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not cause you to be magnetic
• A COVID-19 vaccine will NOT alter your DNA in any way
One of the many challenges out there right now is the sheer amount of false information being presented as fact.
It’s critical that people choose to get their scientific information from organizations and researchers who have done the legwork.
But there’s more to the vaccination hesitancy or mask resistance than just misinformation. For some, it’s a matter of sheer stubbornness.
Now, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking a strong stance on the subject.
“People like this can’t just say: ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do x, y, and z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious,” said Schwarzenegger.
“We have to come together rather than fighting and always just saying, ‘According to my principles this is a free country and I have the freedom to wear no mask.’ Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you’re supposed to protect your fellow members around you, it’s just that simple,” said Schwarzenegger.
Schwarzenegger notes that he’s not an expert on this. If you want to know how to build a bicep, he notes he’s the guy to talk to. On the subject of vaccines, he’s listening to science. He urged people to get vaccinated and wear a mask, to come together for the good of society.
This virus is one that we can undercut. We can slow the rate of infection, and we can stop the spread.
Science has proven that social distancing, masks and hand washing work, and vaccines matter.
But it can be hard to separate the fact from the fiction, and the truth from the static.
Check out the CDC and ADHS, and get the facts – and then get your vaccination. And if you still feel strongly against vaccination, then please, please listen to Schwarzenegger and wear your mask. Let’s stop the spread.