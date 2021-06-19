Alert! Alert! Alert! If you have not yet thought about Father’s Day, fair warning, readers – it’s this Sunday. And by that, we mean tomorrow.
This warning should give you plenty of time to hustle over to your favorite store to pick up a gift, or to sit down and write a heartfelt message in a card.
Father’s Day actually has a bit of a tragic beginning. In December of 1907, 362 men were killed in a mining explosion at the Fairmont Coal Company, Mental Floss reports. The following July 5, a church in West Virginia held a public event to honor the fathers in their community, in remembrance of those 362 men lost.
In 1909, a woman in Spokane, Wash., was inspired to honor fathers after listening to a Mother’s Day sermon, Mental Floss notes. Thanks to her efforts, Washington was the first state to hold such a celebration, in 1910.
Father’s Day did not become an official federally recognized holiday until 1972. According to Mental Floss, in 1966, President Lyndon Johnson made a nationwide proclamation endorsing Father’s Day, but President Richard Nixon finally signed it into law in 1972.
Keep in mind, Mother’s Day became a national holiday thanks to President Woodrow Wilson in 1914 – but it took decades for fathers to have the same recognition.
And even today, many families tend to go all out on Mother’s Day: flowers, gifts, brunch, etc. But for Father’s Day, some dads are lucky to get a card.
This year, be sure your dad knows how much you care. Get him a card, take him out to dinner, or give him the best gift of all – spend some time with him, maybe with a round of golf at your favorite Yuma County course, or a little backyard BBQ.
After all, time is finite and fleeting, and those moments spent together are ones that you both will treasure.
And we’re a little early on this, but to all those hard-working dads out there, the ones who support their kids on every level possible, and to the father figures who fill a needed role in someone’s life, happy Fathers’ Day!