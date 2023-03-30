On Saturday, the City of Yuma is holding a ribbon-cutting for its newest pickleball courts, which is exciting news for enthusiasts of the sport.
But is it just us, or did the pickleball fad come out of nowhere in the last 15 years or so?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On Saturday, the City of Yuma is holding a ribbon-cutting for its newest pickleball courts, which is exciting news for enthusiasts of the sport.
But is it just us, or did the pickleball fad come out of nowhere in the last 15 years or so?
We looked at our archives and found a story from 2010 about the sport’s history in Yuma. An instructor at the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department said that winter season was the fourth that the city offered the sport. At that point, it was played at the Yuma Readiness and Community Center.
But the history of the sport goes back a lot further than that.
According to USA Pickleball, the sport began in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Wash. Two dads, Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell, came home from a golf outing to find their families sitting around with nothing to do. The property had an old badminton court, but not enough rackets. So Pritchard and Bell improvised, using ping-pong paddles and a plastic ball. Another friend, Barney McCallum, joined in the game, and together, the three men created the rules, focusing on a game the whole family could play together.
By 1990, USA Pickleball reports the game was being played in all 50 states.
Today, according to USA Pickleball, there are 8.9 million players in the U.S. over the age of 6. In February of 2023, USA Pickleball membership numbers reached the 70,000 mark, which came on the heels of a nearly 30 percent increase in membership growth in 2022.
In 2023, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association named pickleball the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row.
For those of you not familiar with pickleball, the concept is simple. Two teams of two players play on a court that is about half the size of a badminton setup. Using paddles, the teams volley a small plastic ball that is about the size of a wiffle ball. The team that is serving is the only one that can score.
And why is it called pickleball? Joel Pritchard’s wife, Joan, came up with the name, “a reference to the thrown-together leftover non-starters in the ‘pickle boat’ of crew races,” USA Pickleball reports. These are the leftover rowers who would race for fun in crew race competitions.
In Yuma today, several RV parks offer pickleball courts to their residents. And now, with the City of Yuma’s new courts, pickleball fans of all ages will have a new place to play.
Readers, what are your thoughts on pickleball? Do you play, and if so, why do you enjoy it? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.