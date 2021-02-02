The guidance of preventing the spread of COVID is a bit of a moving target that shifts as scientists learn more about the virus.
Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced that double masking – wearing two masks – is an effective measure.
“So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci told “NBC News’ TODAY.” “That’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95.”
Fauci noted that a mask prevents droplets and the virus from reaching someone’s mouth and nose – so increasing the barriers will naturally increase the level of protection.
So what’s the best way to do this? WebMD recommends first putting on a surgical mask, or a fabric mask of at least two layers with a high thread count.
Then, wear a cloth mask on top of the surgical mask.
A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Matter in July found that wearing two masks could increase protection from virus particles by 50% up to 75%. It not only added an extra layer of protection but also made the mask fit snugger around the face, said study author Dr. Loretta Fernandez, USA Today reports.
The challenge, readers, is that viruses mutate – as has happened with COVID. We’re starting to see reports that a British variant of the virus may be more deadly and more contagious, while a South African variant is about 50% more contagious.
The good news is, our vaccine options still appear to provide protection against the mutated strains.
The bad news is, we need to be continually vigilant against the virus until such time that the vaccination program is fully deployed – and that means continued masking, even after you get the vaccines. It also means continued hand washing measures (and frankly, that’s a habit worth continuing in general, just for better health) and social distancing, too.
When it comes to masking, more is better. So double up – it doesn’t hurt you, and in fact actually protects you (and those around you) a little better. And in the end, that’s something worth striving for.