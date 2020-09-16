The FBI sent out an unsettling warning this week, and it’s one you should have on your radar, especially if you have teens at home.
According to a press release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is “seeing cases that involved an adult coercing teenagers through social media into producing sexual images and videos online.”
It’s called sextortion, and it’s happening in Arizona.
It can start on any site where people meet and communicate, the FBI notes.
“Through deception, manipulation, money and gifts, or threats, the predator convinces the young person to produce an explicit video or image. When the young person starts to resist requests to make more images, the criminal will use threats of harm or exposure of the early images to pressure the child to continue producing content,” the press release states.
Online predators have always been a threat and a problem on the internet.
But right now, everyone is home more, and in most homes, people are spending more time online too, whether it’s on their phones, their tablets or their computers.
Teens especially fall into this category, as their lives have been essentially upended.
It’s disgusting that people would try to take advantage of teens, but unfortunately, it’s not a new concept, either.
However, the FBI’s warning does open a door for parents. Take this editorial to your teens and start a conversation about sextortion and online predators, and help them learn how to protect themselves from such situations.
The FBI offered a few suggestions:
1 Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords, especially if your account is set to public.
2 Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online, and block or ignore messages from strangers
3 Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online – video or photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be
4 Be suspicious if you meet someone on one game or app, and they ask to start talking to you on another platform
5 Be willing to ask for help – if you are getting messages or requests that don’t seem right, block that person and report the behavior
If you or someone you know has been a victim of this, call the FBI Phoenix Field office at (623)466-1999 or report the crime online at tips.fbi.gov.
For more information on sextortion, including resources for teens and parents, visit https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/stop-sextortion-youth-face-risk-online-090319.
And readers, above all, please talk to your teens, and help them safely navigate the internet and social media. It’s tricky out there.