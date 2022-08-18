Here’s a government decision that makes sense.
The Food and Drug Administration announced a new class of hearing aids this week which will not require a medical exam, a prescription or other specialty evaluations, according to the Associated Press.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Here’s a government decision that makes sense.
The Food and Drug Administration announced a new class of hearing aids this week which will not require a medical exam, a prescription or other specialty evaluations, according to the Associated Press.
The FDA estimates nearly 30 million adults could benefit from a hearing aid, though only about one-fifth of people with hearing problems currently use one, the AP notes.
The FDA’s decision is expected to increase competition and eventually lower costs, the AP reports.
And let’s look at those costs for a moment.
According to the AP, a hearing aid can cost more than $5,000, between the device itself and fitting services.
Those costs seem exceptionally high, don’t they? And often, they aren’t covered by traditional Medicare or other insurers, the AP notes.
It simply doesn’t make sense. We count on our senses to navigate the world. When it comes to vision, there are a variety of insurance plans available, and for those without insurance, out of pocket costs are a fraction of the cost one pays to get hearing aids. In fact, for just a few dollars, one can walk into just about any grocery store, pharmacy or big box store and pick up a pair of reading glasses.
The same concept should apply to hearing aids, too.
When this rule goes into effect in mid-October, people ages 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids at pharmacies, stores and online, the FDA notes.
The decision should open up access to hearing aids across much of the country. In rural areas especially, there might not be an audiologist nearby, which is currently an obstacle.
And for some people, there’s a bit of a stigma to hearing aids. People sometimes don’t want to talk to their doctor about hearing loss, or to ask for help. With this FDA ruling, they don’t have to ask – they can simply take action.
Hearing aids can open the door on a sense that might otherwise be closing, amplifying sound to better levels – and that in turn will lead to better communication and connections for people with hearing loss. The FDA’s decision is one that removes barriers, while at the same time potentially lowering costs and improving access.
And that sounds good to us!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.