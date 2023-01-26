When President Biden visited El Paso earlier this month, the New York Times reports he spoke to Border Patrol agents. Afterward, reporters asked him what he learned. “They need a lot of resources. We’re going to get it for them,” Biden responded.

And we 100 percent agree that Border Patrol needs both support and resources – and we support any efforts from the White House along these lines.

