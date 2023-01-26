When President Biden visited El Paso earlier this month, the New York Times reports he spoke to Border Patrol agents. Afterward, reporters asked him what he learned. “They need a lot of resources. We’re going to get it for them,” Biden responded.
And we 100 percent agree that Border Patrol needs both support and resources – and we support any efforts from the White House along these lines.
But border communities are also in need of support.
Some of that need is obvious. Regional Center for Border Health, for example, has been working with Border Patrol to coordinate buses to transport asylum seekers out of the area. FEMA – the Federal Emergency Management Agency – has been reimbursing RCBH for those costs.
The Salvation Army has also been feeding about 150 migrants a day, and the federal government is covering those costs.
But less obvious are the actions happening behind the scenes to protect Yuma and its industries.
For example, for the last year, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors has been placing toilets in various locations along the border in an effort to keep migrants from going into agricultural fields.
The Yuma County industry produces 90% of the world’s green leafy vegetables from October to April – literally feeding the world.
If those fields should be contaminated in any way, the results would be disastrous, and the ripple effects would stretch far outside Yuma County.
Those portable toilets are but one action taken by our local entities amid the surge in illegal border crossing activity, paid for by local dollars – not federal funding.
The border is a federal issue, as is immigration. It’s not a local issue, a county issue or a state issue, but it certainly has an impact here.
Entities across Yuma County have stepped forward time and time again to fill in the gaps where the federal government has not – and they deserve our thanks, because their actions are filling a tremendous need.
As Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes recently noted, “We keep handling. It’s a humane problem that we can’t have people walking around the streets.”
Ultimately, however, Washington should be held responsible for covering local costs on this issue.
What are your thoughts, readers? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.