Want to start your week on a positive vibe? Spend a few minutes looking a memes.
Penn State researchers recently studied the issue, and found that viewing memes online may increase positive emotions. And that positive impact is especially powerful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we found was that if you viewed memes, you were in a better mood which made you feel more confident in your ability to cope with life during the pandemic,” said Jessica Myrick, professor of media studies at the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications in a Penn State News report.
For this study, half of the participants looked at a photo of a dog or cat and a humorous caption, some of which were COVID-related.
The other half looked at colored boxes, which were similar to a Facebook post with a background color with text, Penn State News explained.
The researchers found that memes didn’t reduce COVID-related stress levels, but they did increase positive emotions – and that in turn helped users cope with the pandemic, Penn State News reported.
And that should extend forward to stressful times in general, researchers noted, providing a psychological boost.
Myrick told Penn State News, “Memes, particularly those that relate to a highly stressful context, may help support efforts to cope with the stressor.”
In the last year and a half, people have spent a LOT of time online. Memes are an inevitable part of the internet environment, whether one actively seeks them out or just randomly stumbles upon them.
Out of curiosity, the Yuma Sun Editorial Board did a quick Google search for “Funny COVID memes,” and the results did not disappoint.
One featured a photo of Marty and Doc from Back to the Future, with “Marty, whatever happens, don’t ever go to 2020!”
Another had a photo of some cute puppies, and read, “Scientists have found that one dog year does not equal 7 human years. In fact, the only thing that equals 7 human years is 2020.”
In the kitten world, we found one with two kittens stretched out on opposite sides of a couch cushion, with the text, “When you’ve spent too much quarantine time together.”
Most were worth a chuckle or two. And whether it’s COVID stress or the usual challenges of a rocky start to a Monday, a chuckle is always welcome.
It’s often said that laughter is good for the soul, especially in times of stress. Now, there’s scientific evidence to prove it. If you need that boost, maybe it’s time to try a meme or two!