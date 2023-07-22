Digital traffic signs can be surprising sources of joy.
When the sign is witty, the message stands out – and in turn, it’s more likely to be remembered.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Digital traffic signs can be surprising sources of joy.
When the sign is witty, the message stands out – and in turn, it’s more likely to be remembered.
The Yuma Police Department does a great job of this. The digital billboard in front of YPD is often filled with great messaging.
One of our favorites around Christmas time said something to the effect of, “Deck the halls. Not the guy that cut you off.”
It’s a lighthearted way to discourage road rage while encouraging fun.
The Arizona Department of Transportation also does a great job with its digital messaging. And every year, the agency invites the public to get in on the fun.
ADOT notes it’s looking for clever safety messages to encourage drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel.
“Safety is a priority at ADOT; nothing is more important,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a press release. “We want these messages to spark conversations about safe driving. Real change happens when drivers prioritize safety and choose not to drive recklessly, distracted or impaired.”
Participants can submit as many entries as they like, as long as they follow these guidelines:
The message must relate to traffic safety.
Signs accommodate three lines, 18 characters per line.
#Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.
No emojis.
ADOT will then pick 10 finalists, and the public will decide the winners.
In 2022, the winners were:
DON’T HURRY
BE HAPPY
and
SIGNAL 2 THE LEFT,
SIGNAL 2 THE RIGHT
MERGE REAL SMOOTH
In 2021, the winning messages were:
MISS YOUR EXIT?
IT’S OKAY
WE MADE MORE AHEAD
and
LIFE IS A HIGHWAY
I WANNA RIDE IT
WITH A SEATBELT ON
Readers, doing this is an art form. It’s not easy to write a purposeful message in a limited amount of space that can be quickly read – and still have it be entertaining or quirky.
If you think you’ve got the skills, give it a whirl! (We’re looking at you, YPD!) But act fast – entries are due by Tuesday.
To enter, visit azdot.gov/SignContest.
And, readers, if you think of a great message, let us know. Email it to letters@yumasun.com!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.