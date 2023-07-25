It’s been a long time coming, but finally, Somerton’s youth have a high school to call their very own – and it’s a beautiful facility.
At nearly 150,000 square feet, the new Somerton High School has the ability to house up to 1,800 students.
And this August, an expected 350 students will be coming into campus to begin the year as Somerton High’s first graduating class. The entirety of the space available won’t be used yet but more and more of the school’s capacity will be used as more cohorts begin attending. In fall 2024, SHS will open to another incoming class of freshmen and then another in 2025. By 2026, SHS will have freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.
The new facility features state of the art classrooms, science labs, individual student learning centers, cafeteria, gym facilities, a Learning Commons (library), bookstore and aCollege and Career Center. A welding lab and a black box theater space could also be spotted.
Readers, bringing this campus to fruition was a labor of love that spanned years – but the facility was very much needed.
Look at the population growth. From 2010 to 2019, Somerton grew 23.5 percent. San Luis, just south of Somerton, grew 48.3 percent in the same time frame. South County is booming – and it needs the educational infrastructure to support that growth, which includes a high school in Somerton.
And for those students, this new school offers more than just educational opportunities. It puts education right in their backyard, and removes potential barriers to opportunities.
Previously, students from Somerton were bused 20 miles a day to other high schools in Yuma – which makes for a long school day, especially when one considers all the bus stops on a rural route.
That travel impacted afterschool opportunities for students and their families. It’s hard to participate in activities such as athletics or the arts or clubs when one has to catch the school bus home, as many students do. After all, working parents aren’t always able to shuttle kids around.
Now, Somerton students will have a high school within walking distance to their homes, a true neighborhood school experience.
And the benefits extend past Somerton.
Previously, students from Somerton were bussed to other Yuma Union High School District campuses. But those campuses were bursting at the seams. For the 2022–2023 school year, for example, Gila Ridge was over-capacity by 20%, and Kofa and Cibola High Schools were also over capacity, according to the Yuma Sun archives.
With the new Somerton campus, some of those population pressures should ease at the other YUHSD campuses.
For the first time, high school students in Somerton will have a campus to truly call their own, which is simply tremendous.
To the Somerton High Toros, welcome to the community!
