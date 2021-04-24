The border issue is a hot mess, a nuanced issue with more layers than the world’s largest onion.
Gov. Doug Ducey came to the border on Wednesday, and we’re glad that the governor is willing to offer help in the form of Arizona National Guard troops, which are being sent to the Yuma County Sheriffs Office.
The governor was critical of the Biden Administration during his visit, but there are two points that should be addressed.
The first is the fact that this problem of migrants flowing across the border is not new. It’s happened for years, ebbing and flowing.
The second point is the fact that Yuma Sector Border Patrol just got a new facility to house asylum seekers as they arrive here, which will be staffed by a third-party firm. According to an update today from the Border Patrol, on page A1 of this edition, security and cleaning of the facility will be handled by a contracted organization, leaving agents free to continue their work patrolling the border.
That wasn’t put into motion by Ducey – that was a federal decision, giving our agents here some extra support.
Is it enough? That remains to be seen, since it just opened Tuesday afternoon.
We’ve seen the updates from Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, and the volume of people they are apprehending is staggering. The Yuma Sector Border Patrol recently told the Yuma Sun that it is currently processing between 350 and 450 illegal entrants per day.
We have to think that is taxing on manpower. Each time there is an apprehension, there is a process that must be followed – intake, processing, etc., and that takes time, which in turn pulls those agents out of the field.
What happens while the agents are processing a large group? Does that tie up agents’ time, forcing them inside to do paperwork, and possibly leaving an opening for drug smugglers or human traffickers to make their move? We don’t know, but we have to think this flood of people presents challenges to agents’ abilities to handle all the tasks at hand.
But rather than spend time pointing fingers or guessing, we would prefer to hear from Border Patrol what, exactly, they need.
YCSO also points out that it too has been impacted by the flow of migrants, pulling its deputies away from other duties.
We need transparency to find solutions that actually work.
This isn’t a time for political grandstanding. Instead, there needs to be a focus on both short-term and long-term solutions to help both Border Patrol and local law enforcement.
We’d like to hear from both the governor and the Biden Administration on how they are going to address those needs – because clearly, our governor wants to help.
We invite the Biden Administration to come to Yuma and hold a meeting with our law enforcement agencies and our Border Patrol agents – preferably one that is open to the public or livestreamed.
Let’s shine some light on the depth of the problems down here, and then together, find a solution to fix them – one that isn’t partisan, but instead is common sense.