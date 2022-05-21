If you want to live in the happiest country in the world, be sure to pack your winter gear.
Finland once again was ranked the happiest nation in the world, according to a recent report on NPR.
The ratings were the result of residents’ self-reported assessment of their lives on a scale of zero to 10, with 10 being the best. Much of the data from the World Happiness Report is compiled from the Gallup World Poll
Looking at the rankings, Finland scored 7.821. The U.S. came in 16th place, with a score of 6.977 – so not that far off.
The World Happiness Report also weighs six variables as part of the survey: levels of GDP, life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom and corruption.
The report notes that while worry and stress have risen – by 8% in 2020 and 4% in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels, there has also been a “global upsurge in benevolence in 2021.”
The report’s authors note that surge has included an increase in the “proportion of people who give money to charity, help strangers, and do voluntary work in every global region.”
Readers, that’s truly remarkable. We’ve been living through a global pandemic, which has been fraught with fear, confusion and, in too many families, loss of a loved one.
That pandemic brought its own set of challenges too outside of the health concerns, like supply chain issues and inflation.
And yet, through it all, people still recognize the kindness in others around them.
We’ve seen that here in Yuma County. There have been challenging times here over the last two years. Our health care system faced enormous challenges from COVID-19, as did our education system when schools closed their doors in March 2020 and sent kids home. That in turn put tremendous strain on our teachers and families as they pivoted quickly to a new way of learning online.
And then there was the fear of COVID-19, navigating an illness and all the challenges that presented.
Honestly, the list of negatives could stretch on for quite a while.
But it wasn’t all bad. People organized drives and events to thank our teachers and health care workers for all their efforts.
And when needs arose, when Yumans were impacted by crisis, others stepped up to help, taking care of our community.
The World Happiness Report is an indication we weren’t the only community taking such action. It’s wonderful to know that such good deeds happen globally – and that others recognize it and appreciate it.