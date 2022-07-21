Time magazine recently released an interesting list looking at the “World’s Greatest Places.”
On the list were 50 cities, including five from the U.S.: San Francisco, Detroit, Miami, Park City, Utah and Portland, Oregon.
Time notes the goal was to find a list of top spots to visit in 2022 as travelers begin to explore the world again.
“As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel,” Time notes.
That’s a sentiment with which we agree.
Time’s five selections from the U.S. are an interesting mix of options.
Detroit, for example, has seen a bit of a renaissance over the last decade, especially in its food scene, Time reports.
For Park City, Time noted that the “charming ski town” is growing into a major winter and summer destination, with efforts to be a “creative hub” all year round.
In Portland, the city is focusing on new infrastructure for bikers and walkers, where “all are welcome.”
Miami was highlighted as the “U.S. capital of cool,” with racing events, outdoor spaces, new hotels and more.
And in San Francisco, scenery, culture and culinary options helped propel the city onto the list.
But the options aren’t limited to the U.S. In fact, they span the globe, from the Arctic to Kaunas, Lithuania to Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia. Just about every continent is represented, with a variety of cultures and experiences possible.
Even the International Space Station got a nod, thanks to the rise in space tourism.
The space station is likely outside most Americans’ budgets, but wow – what a trip that would be!
And that got us thinking, readers.
If finances were not an obstacle, and you could go anywhere in the world – or out of this world – where would you choose to go, and why?
And are there U.S. destinations that are missing on this list? Of course, we’re partial to places here at home like the Grand Canyon, the beauty of the Colorado River and our magnificent desert expanses – but the U.S. is home to a variety of spectacular spaces. What would you add?
Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.