Florida is taking an aggressive approach against mosquitoes – and it’s one worth watching.
Officials are releasing 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes into the state, in an effort to reduce local mosquito populations, the BBC reports.
The target is the Aedes aegypti mosquito. For these mosquitoes, only the females bite humans. The males feed on plant nectar, the BBC notes.
Scientists will release modified male mosquitoes, which will then breed with the female mosquitoes – at least, that’s the goal.
According to the BBC, the males carry a protein that will kill off any female offspring before they reach mature biting age – male offspring will survive, and pass on the protein.
In the best-case scenario, the female population will drop off, in turn reducing the spread of disease carried by this mosquito.
Fewer mosquitoes sounds like a win, but critics note the plan could damage ecosystems, and possibly create hybrid or insecticide-resistant mosquitoes, the BBC reports.
And there is risk here. It’s a genetically modified creature being released into the wild. There could be consequences that haven’t yet been realized.
However, Yuma County is also home to this same mosquito, and it’s a bit of a danger.
Mosquitoes in general are an annoyance. A bite can spark a variety of different reactions, from mild itching and irritation to swelling.
But those bites also can transmit diseases to humans.
In fact, a report by National Geographic notes that mosquitoes are “public enemy number one in the fight against global infectious disease,” responsible for millions of deaths worldwide each year.
The Aedes aegypti mosquito can carry and transmit the Zika virus, West Nile virus, yellow fever, dengue and chikungunya, among other illnesses.
One would think it would be easy to eradicate a mosquito population in Yuma County, but this one doesn’t require much water to lay its eggs – just a little standing water, which can be anything from an old tire to a pet’s water bowl to the saucer beneath a plant.
There are actions we can take to mitigate the ability of mosquitoes to breed, such as eliminating all sources of standing water, and regularly scrubbing pet water dishes.
And we can make sure mosquitoes don’t come inside, by keeping all of the screens intact on windows and doors at home.
When we are outside, we can also wear bug repellent to keep mosquitoes at bay.
But these scientists in Florida might be on to something that knocks that population back tremendously. And the thought of simply not having to deal with mosquito bites is intriguing, isn’t it?
This Florida experiment is one worth keeping an eye on.