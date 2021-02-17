Looking for a silver lining out of the COVID pandemic? How about this one? Flu season has been pretty much non-existent.
Look at Yuma County’s numbers for perspective, as reported on the Arizona Department of Public Health’s website.
The week of Jan. 9, there was one case reported, compared with a five-season average of 36.
The week of Jan. 23, there was one case reported, compared with a five-season average of 32.
And those two cases, readers, are the only two cases reported here in Yuma County in the month of January. One case was in an individual between the ages of 50-64, and the second was in a person over the age of 65.
Now, there could be more cases here that haven’t been reported – that’s always a possibility.
But according to a report on NPR, this is a nationwide trend.
NPR interviewed Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist with Vanderbilt University, who noted that the mild season is thanks in part to measures like masks and social distancing, and the fact that last year, a record number of people got a flu shot.
And there’s one more factor to consider. Schaffner notes that kids, who are “habitual superspreaders,” are staying home.
That, readers, is an interesting side effect to all the closures and social distancing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that there have been just 165 flu-related hospitalizations nationwide since October.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, there were over 400,000 people hospitalized, with 22,000 deaths, NPR reports.
The difference is staggering.
And consider the financial implications.
CNBC did a report on a study looking at the 2015-16 flu season. That season, there were 24.5 million people who got the flu, resulting in 11 million medical visits, 308,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths. The financial impact was an estimated $10.4 billion in direct costs for hospitalizations and outpatient visits for adults.
It’s important to remember that this season, we’ve got staggering financial implications from COVID. But in the process, we’ve mitigated the flu costs.
And now, we know that social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer work – both for flu and COVID. And we know that staying home when one is sick makes a difference in stopping the spread.
Going forward, readers, these steps are worth remembering in keeping viruses like flu and COVID in check.