Gov. Doug Ducey was in Yuma on Thursday morning to deliver his annual State of the State address, and education was a focal point.
The governor highlighted the importance of community colleges, noting that his budget proposes $1.3 million for Arizona Western College, as well as funds to develop six new workforce accelerators to train Arizonans in advanced manufacturing jobs.
Ducey also noted that last month, he announced a $7.5 million investment to expand the AWC law enforcement training academy.
He highlighted a proposed program to waive university and college tuition for veterans’ spouses, noting they’ve also served alongside their military spouses.
Another highlight for Yuma County was the start of construction on Somerton High School. The governor noted that the budget is investing $2 million in Yuma schools.
The governor also discussed a proposed expansion of the school voucher program.
Ducey noted his desire to “expand school choice any way we can – greater open enrollment, new transportation models, more charter schools and more educational freedom for families, especially those in failing schools or who can’t afford to pick up and move to a whole new neighborhood.”
And this is where we have to pause.
On the surface, we don’t have an issue with open enrollment at schools, and giving parents the option to choose which school their child attends.
However, we do take issue with diverting funding from public schools.
Instead of doing that, why not focus on fixing those failing schools?
That means making every effort possible to support, encourage and nurture teachers here in Arizona, from the newest teachers right on up to the most seasoned ones. It means increasing efforts to recruit and attract teachers, encouraging others to become teachers, and focusing on reducing the student-to-teacher ratio. And it means including funding for support staff, such as counselors and nurses, to more fully focus on the well-being and needs of children, especially in at-risk neighborhoods.
It means providing infrastructure to our schools, and making sure schools have access to every tool out there to succeed, from classroom supplies to internet access to tablets and computers, removing the barriers of poverty to ensure an even playing field for every student in every single public school in Arizona.
It will take an investment of both time and money to remedy the challenges at a failing public school, and it will require thinking differently about education, removing red tape and barriers to success.
But in the end, that’s an investment in the future of Arizona – and that’s something that should be a top priority for the governor. Don’t abandon our public schools. Get innovative, and find a way to make Arizona’s public schools the best in the country.