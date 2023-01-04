It’s not too late to make a new year’s resolution, and this year, we have a suggestion: improve your language.
One can do this in a variety of ways.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It’s not too late to make a new year’s resolution, and this year, we have a suggestion: improve your language.
One can do this in a variety of ways.
You could vow to swear less, for example. It can be easy to fall back on those naughty words in moments of stress, and for some, they are filler words that have lost their meaning due to overuse. But given the diversity of the English language, one can surely come up with some clean alternatives that are sure to still have an impact.
Or, you could commit to telling your loved ones your feelings more often, with more sincerity. After all, an “I love you” from your beloved can brighten your day, and “I appreciate our friendship” can warm one’s heart for hours to come.
Both of these suggestions are great ones.
And there’s one more we can offer, thanks to the team at Lake Superior State University. Every year, the college releases an annual list of words that it feels should be banished, due to “misuse, overuse and uselessness.”
Leading the list for 2023? GOAT. According to LSSU, “The acronym for Greatest of All Time gets the goat of petitioners and judges for overuse, misuse, and uselessness. ‘Applied to everyone and everything from athletes to chicken wings,’ an objector declared. ‘How can anyone or anything be the GOAT, anyway?’ Records fall; time continues.”
It’s an interesting point.
The rest of the list, and insight from LSSU, includes:
2. Inflection point – “Mathematical term that entered everyday parlance and lost its original meaning.”
3. Quiet quitting – “Trendy but inaccurate. Not an employee who inconspicuously resigns. Instead, an employee who completes the minimum requirements for a position.”
4. Gaslighting – “Nominators are not crazy by arguing that overuse disconnects the term from the real concern it has identified in the past: dangerous psychological manipulation that causes victims to distrust their thoughts, feelings, memories, or perception of reality.”
5. Moving forward – “Misuse, overuse, and uselessness. ‘Where else would we go?’ wondered a sage–since we can’t, in fact, travel backward in time.“
6. Amazing – “’Not everything is amazing; and when you think about it, very little is,’” a dissenter explained. “’This glorious word should be reserved for that which is dazzling, moving, or awe-inspiring,’” to paraphrase another, “’like the divine face of a newborn.’”
7. Does that make sense? – “Submitters rejected the desire, perhaps demand, for clarification or affirmation as filler, insecurity, and passive aggression.”
8. Irregardless – “Sleuth confession: ‘It makes my hair hurt.’ As well it should–because it’s not a word. At most, it’s a nonstandard word, per some dictionaries. ‘Regardless’ suffices.”
9. Absolutely – “Banished in 1996, but deserves a repeat nope given its overuse. Usurped the simple ‘yes,’ laments a contributor.”
10. It is what it is – “Banished in 2008 for overuse, misuse, and uselessness: ‘pointless,’ ‘cop-out,’ ‘Only Yogi Berra should be allowed to utter such a circumlocution.’ Its resurgence prompted these insights: ‘Well, duh.’ ‘No kidding.’”
Chances are, many of us are guilty of using some if not all of these phrases. Amazing, moving forward, absolutely … we hear these often enough in Yuma. “It is what it is” and “does that make sense?” Those are pretty common here too.
Words matter. Every word we utter has meaning, whether or not we pause to think about it. The LSSU list is tongue-in-cheek, but it has a point – we can do better. And think of how much better the world would be if we all paused for a moment and applied some thought to what we say before we speak?
Language is a powerful tool – going into 2023, chose your words wisely.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.